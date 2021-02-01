Child abuser arrested on NCMEC info

Last year, an 11-year-old girl was sexually abused by her aunt and uncle in the capital’s Turag area. She came to visit their house. At night when she was asleep, her engineer uncle sexually abused her while her physician aunt recorded the video. The couple kept the video on their cellphones. NCMEC provided Google with the video along with the IMEI number of the couple’s cellphone. CID arrested the couple on 29 December last year.

During interrogations, the couple said they smoked hashish ('ganja') on the day of the incident for sexual experience.

CID’s additional superintendent of police Mahmudul Islam Talukdar told Prothom Alo, the father of the child lodged a case over the incident. Since the accused are his (father’s) sister and brother-in-law, they now want to withdraw the lawsuit. The mother of the child doesn’t want the case be continued either. They think the couple has got their punishment since the later were arrested and sent to jail.

According to the NCMEC, Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in making children work for pornographic content, taking pictures and videos of them being sexually abused and sharing this content. Bangladesh's IP (Internet Protocol) address has been used as many as 556,642 times to share child pornography.

CID’s investigating officers said the NCMEC has already provided them with the reports on several thousand instances. Most of them are on sharing child pornography internationally. The CID selected 54 reports after verifying the information. Initially, they have begun to work on five reports. Three of these incidents have been found to be true related to child abuse. Three people have already been arrested in two incidents. In both incidents, children have been abused by their relatives.

Regarding the family’s reluctance over filing lawsuit, child protection specialist of UNICEF, Shabnaaz Zahereen said it’s true that families don’t want to file a case fearing public humiliation. Even if a case is filed, they also suffer due to the lengthy trial procedures.

* This report appeared in the print and the online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Hasanul Banna