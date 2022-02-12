Children hacked to death for Tk 10 in Chuadanga

A seven- year old boy was hacked to death in Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district on Saturday allegedly for 'stealing' only Tk 10, reports UNB.

The deceased is Yamin Hossain, son of Selim Reza of Joyrampur village in Mujibnagar upazila. The incident occurred at 2.00am at Kanaidanga village in Karpasdanga upazila.

According to locals, Yamin used to live with his grandfather Abdur Razzaque in Kanaidanga village after his parents’ separation.