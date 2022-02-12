Children hacked to death for Tk 10 in Chuadanga

On Saturday, Yamin and his brother Emon were playing with their friends in a mango orchard near their house.
Meanwhile, Zahid Hasan, 16, son of a local UP member, Ashadul Islam came and gave Tk 30 to Yamin to buy some puffed rice from shop.
As Yamin could not return the remaining Tk 10 after bringing the puffed rice Zahid got angry and tied up Yamin with a tree and started beating him.
Scared by the incident, Emon rushed to his house and called family members but when they reached the spot they found the throat- slit body of Yamin while Zahid fled.
“The throat-slit body of a boy was recovered but the sharp weapon used in the murder could not be seized yet,” said Ferdous Wahid, Officer-in-Charge of Damurhuda model police station.
He said the body was sent for an autopsy and efforts are on to arrest Zahid.