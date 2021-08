Actress Pori Moni, producer Nazrul Islam Raj, model Mariam Akter Mou, Ashraful Alam Dipu and Sobuj Ali have been produced before a court on Tuesday.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced them before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) and sought five-day remand for each of them. Earlier, all of the four were placed on four-day remand each.