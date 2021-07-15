CID to investigate case filed over 52 deaths

As the case is very sensitive, the headquarters has ordered handing over the case to CID for ensuring more intensive investigation, he added.
Following the order, the investigation officer of the district police will hand over the case documents and collected samples to the investigation officer of CID, said Zaidul Alam.
The handing over process will be completed by tomorrow, he added.
On 8 July, a devastating fire swept through the seven-storey building housing the juice factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj, Narayanganj, killing 52 workers.
Police in Narayanganj arrested eight people, including the chairman of Sajeeb Group that owns the factory, his four sons and the CEO of the group, on 10 July, in connection with the fire. A court put the eight accused on a 4-day remand the same day.
Earlier, police filed a case with Rupganj police station against the eight people following the massive fire in the factory.
A Narayanganj court on Wednesday sent to jail six accused, including Abul Hashem, owner of Hashem Foods Ltd., on completion of the four-day remand. Hashem two sons accused in the case - Hashem Bin Hashem and Tareq Ibrahim -were among those sent to jail.
However, the court granted bail to Hashem’s two other sons Tawsif Ibrahim and Tanjib Ibrahim, on grounds that they study abroad and don't have any ownership of the company.