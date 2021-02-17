Crime and Law

Cigarettes worth Tk 50m seized in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
Customs intelligence and investigation department (CIID) seized cigarettes worth Tk 50 million in Chattogram port, reports BSS.

Customs sources said that the consignment arrived at Chattogram port in the name of Fujian Export Industries Limited, Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Pabna, with the announcement of ‘Polyester PET Strap’ as a bond facility goods.

Nurun Nahar Laily, assistant director, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department, told journalists that the foreign made cigarettes were found in the consignment imported in the name of raw materials with duty-free facility for 100 per cent export-oriented industries.

Legal action would be taken against the culprits in this connection, she added.

