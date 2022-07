The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) has seized a Rolls-Royce car worth Tk 270 million from a house in Dhaka’s Baridhara for violating customs rule, UNB reports.

Imported by Z&Z Intimates, the car was hidden in the garage of the residence of the company’s managing director, the CIID said Wednesday.

The importer violated the provisions of the Customs Act by illegally hiding the vehicle in a private garage without paying import duties, it added.