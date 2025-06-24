Mob will not be tolerated: DMP Commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has said that no form of mob will be tolerated and those responsible for inciting mobs will be brought under the law.
He made the remarks while responding to journalists' questions after an event held today, Tuesday, at the 6th-floor conference room of the DMP headquarters.
The DMP commissioner also stated that if any police officer is found negligent in controlling mobs, appropriate action will be taken against them.
Referring to the recent incident where a mob harassed former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda, the DMP commissioner informed the media that one person has been detained in connection with the event and that a case is being filed.
Last Sunday, a group of people entered Nurul Huda’s residence in Uttara, forcibly took him out and abused him by putting a garland of shoes around his neck.
They later handed him over to the police. Videos of him being assaulted with shoes and pelted with eggs went viral on social media. Police was present during the incident.
Later that night, the interim government issued a statement, saying, “attacking and physically assaulting the accused individual is illegal, contrary to the rule of law, and constitutes a criminal offense. Those involved in creating unruly mob situations will be identified, and law enforcement agencies will take appropriate action against them.”
DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali further warned that if necessary, cases involving charges such as robbery, extortion, or mugging would be filed against those involved in inciting mobs.