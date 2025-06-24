Mob will not be tolerated: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has said that no form of mob will be tolerated and those responsible for inciting mobs will be brought under the law.

He made the remarks while responding to journalists' questions after an event held today, Tuesday, at the 6th-floor conference room of the DMP headquarters.

The DMP commissioner also stated that if any police officer is found negligent in controlling mobs, appropriate action will be taken against them.