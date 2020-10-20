College principal sent to jail on graft charge

A trial court on Monday sent a college principal to jail on corruption charges.

District and session judge Meer Shafiqul Islam has passed the order of sending Abdur Rahman, principal of Godagari Government College, to jail when he appeared in the court.

Last year, Umrul Haque, vice-principal of the college, had lodged a corruption case against the principal with the court. After taking the case into cognizance the court gave responsibility to the integrated district office of Anti Corruption Commission for investigation.