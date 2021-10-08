Conductor assaults DU female student on moving bus

A Dhaka University female student said on Friday she was thrashed in a moving public bus on her way home in the capital's Rampura area, reports UNB.

Rafia Tamanna, a final-year student of Mass Communication and Journalism department, said she filed a general diary with Rampura police station last night in this connection.

The student, also a journalist herself, boarded a bus of "Torongo Plus" on Rampura road around 7:00pm on Thursday, according to the complaint.