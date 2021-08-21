Convict Arifur arrested in the capital Friday

The incident took place at Kolaroa thana while she was returning to Dhaka from Satkhira on 30 August 2002.
DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar disclosed this at a press conference at DMP media centre on Saturday morning.
He said Ranju was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
After investigation of the case over the attack on Sheikh Hasina's motorcade, a charge sheet was given against 50 people suspected in the attack, he said adding the court delivered the verdict on 3 February this year.
Hafiz Akhtar said accused Ranju was on the run after the incident. He was involved in politics of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at Kolaroa Government College in 1993. He led JCD.
JCD is the students' wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).