Crime and Law

Assassination attempt on PM Hasina in 2002

Convict Arifur arrested in the capital Friday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Arrest
ArrestProthom Alo illustration

Detective Branch (DB) has arrested a convict in a case filed over an attempt to kill the present prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was opposition leader at the time.

Arifur Rahman alias Ranju was arrested from Hazaribagh of Dhaka on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident took place at Kolaroa thana while she was returning to Dhaka from Satkhira on 30 August 2002.

DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar disclosed this at a press conference at DMP media centre on Saturday morning.

He said Ranju was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Advertisement

After investigation of the case over the attack on Sheikh Hasina's motorcade, a charge sheet was given against 50 people suspected in the attack, he said adding the court delivered the verdict on 3 February this year.

Hafiz Akhtar said accused Ranju was on the run after the incident. He was involved in politics of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at Kolaroa Government College in 1993. He led JCD.

JCD is the students' wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement