Convict of 10-truck arms haul case Rahim dies

Former NSI director Brigadier General Abdur Rahim, a death row convict in the 10-truck arms haul case in Chattogram, died of Covid-19 at a city hospital today, Monday.

“Convict Abdur Rahim died early today at Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital, Dhaka, at the age of 68,” jailor of Dhaka Central Jail Mahabubul Islam told BSS.

He said Abdur Rahim was convicted in at least two high profile cases.