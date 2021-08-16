Convict of 10-truck arms haul case Rahim dies

Earlier, jail super of Kashimpur-2 Jail Md Abdul Jalil said that the inmate was transferred to Dhaka on 31 July after he tested positive for Covid-19 at Kashimpur unit-2 in Gazipur.
Later, a hospital source said he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as his health condition further deteriorated.
On 1 April, 2004, a consignment of 10 trucks of arms and ammunition were seized from the CUFL jetty in Chattogram.
Two cases were filed over the incident with Karnafuli police under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Act of 1974.
In 2014, a Chattogram court handed down death penalty to 14 people, including Abdur Rahim, ex-ministers Lutfozzaman Babar, and Motiur Rahman Nizami, for smuggling 10 truckloads of arms into Chattogram during the BNP-led government's tenure in 2004.
Death reference and appeals of the case are pending with the High Court.