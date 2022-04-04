Cop who harassed woman for wearing bindi identified: OC

DMP Tejgaon zone’s deputy commissioner Bipob Sarker confirmed about identifying the policeman.

A female teacher of Tejgaon College in Dhaka was harassed in broad daylight by a policeman in the capital’s Farmgate area on Saturday.

Lata, a lecturer of theatre and media studies department at the Tejgaon College, was passing by the policeman at Shezan Point in the area.

“When I was walking towards the college, a middle-aged bearded man hurled abuse at me saying ‘Why are you wearing a teep?’ I turned around and found the man sitting on a motorcycle in police uniform,” she said in a complaint lodged with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.