Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy, Kabir and Piyasha sent to jail

Earlier, the criminal investigation department (CID) of police produced Faria Mahbub Piyasha before the court and appealed for a 10-day remand in connection with two separate cases filed with the Gulshan and Bhatara police stations against her.
The court, after hearing the arguments of both the parties, rejected both the remand and bail pleas of Faria Mahbub and ordered to send her to jail.
The CID also appealed for a 5-day remand for Pori Moni’s costume designer Junaid Karim Jimmy. After hearing the statements of both the parties, the court rejected both Juanid’s bail and remand pleas and ordered to send him to jail.
Besides, CID appealed for a 5-day remand for Kabir Hossain, another accused in a case filed against Pori Moni. The court rejected both the remand and bail pleas and sent him to jail.