Couple detained with yaba in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in an anti-drug operation has arrested a couple and seized 5,000 yaba tablets from Uttara area in Dhaka, reports BSS.

A team of DB North conducted a sudden raid at Alaul Avenue in Uttara sector no. 6 on Monday evening responding to a secret intelligence that some anti-social elements were waiting there to sell yaba pills, a DMP release said.

During the operation, the team arrested a man identified as Alamgir Hossain Bachchu and his wife Laily Akter, it said.

Additional deputy commissioner of DB Badruzzaman Zillu said the arrestees confessed that they were involved in bringing yaba from Cox’s Bazar district for selling in Uttara, Gazipur and adjacent areas of the capital city.

He said the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to Uttara east police station.

Later, they were produced before a court after filling a case.

