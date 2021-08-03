Couple detained with yaba in Dhaka

During the operation, the team arrested a man identified as Alamgir Hossain Bachchu and his wife Laily Akter, it said.
Additional deputy commissioner of DB Badruzzaman Zillu said the arrestees confessed that they were involved in bringing yaba from Cox’s Bazar district for selling in Uttara, Gazipur and adjacent areas of the capital city.
He said the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to Uttara east police station.
Later, they were produced before a court after filling a case.