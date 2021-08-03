Couple detained with yaba in Dhaka

Detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in an anti-drug operation has arrested a couple and seized 5,000 yaba tablets from Uttara area in Dhaka, reports BSS.

A team of DB North conducted a sudden raid at Alaul Avenue in Uttara sector no. 6 on Monday evening responding to a secret intelligence that some anti-social elements were waiting there to sell yaba pills, a DMP release said.