Couple ‘kills schoolgirl’ after altercation with father

A couple allegedly murdered a fourth-grader at Sutrapur in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday after an altercation with the girl’s father over rent, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Limu Akter Lamia, daughter of Shaheb Ali of the area.

Police have arrested Ali’s tenants Sumon Mia and his wife Mili Begum. They are from Bogura.

The couple had an altercation with Ali over payment of Tk 5,000 rent, Monowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station, said quoting locals.

On Tuesday night, Sumon and Mili took Lamia to an abandoned house and murdered her and dumped her body in the nearby water body.