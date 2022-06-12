Court directs to send Destiny director Farah Diba to jail

Lawyer Shahinul Islam Oni appeared for the accused while prosecutor Mir Ahmmed Ali Salam objected to the bail plea on behalf of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
On 12 May, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen Harun (retd), to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk 23 billion.
Rafiqul Amin has been awarded 12 years imprisonment and Farah Diba was awarded eight-years imprisonment in this case.
On 31 July 2012, two separate cases were filed with the Kalabagan police station against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny on the allegation of embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering it.
According to the case complaint, Destiny group collected Tk 19.01 billion from the investors and embezzled Tk 18.61 billion of it. As a result, 800,000 investors of Dastiny incurred loss.