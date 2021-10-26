Crime and Law

Court fixes 15 Nov for hearing on charge-sheet against Pori Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police escort film actress Pori Moni to the court on 19 August 2021.
Police escort film actress Pori Moni to the court on 19 August 2021. Sajid Hossain

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to actress Pori Moni and her two associates in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, and fixed 15 November for the hearing on the acceptance of the charge-sheet against them, UNB reports.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court’s acting judge Rabiul Alam passed the order after the three surrendered before the court and sought bail. The other two are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

Earlier, on 10 October, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Sattabrata Shikder granted bail to Pori Moni and Ashraful in this case.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a chargesheet against Pori Moni and the two others in the case.

CID inspector and also the investigating officer in the case, Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge-sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.

Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence.

Advertisement

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector Kazi produced her in a court on the completion of a day’s police remand, her third.

On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case until submission of the charge-sheet. She walked out of jail the following day.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement