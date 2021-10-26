Court fixes 15 Nov for hearing on charge-sheet against Pori Moni

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to actress Pori Moni and her two associates in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, and fixed 15 November for the hearing on the acceptance of the charge-sheet against them, UNB reports.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court’s acting judge Rabiul Alam passed the order after the three surrendered before the court and sought bail. The other two are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

Earlier, on 10 October, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Sattabrata Shikder granted bail to Pori Moni and Ashraful in this case.