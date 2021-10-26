Court fixes 15 Nov for hearing on charge-sheet against Pori Moni

On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a chargesheet against Pori Moni and the two others in the case.
CID inspector and also the investigating officer in the case, Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge-sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.
Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence.
A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.
On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector Kazi produced her in a court on the completion of a day’s police remand, her third.
On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case until submission of the charge-sheet. She walked out of jail the following day.