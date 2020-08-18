Court fixes indictment date against Papia, her husband

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 23 August for holding hearing on charge framing in an arms case against expelled Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order this morning, reports news agency BSS.

Investigation officer (IO) and RAB sub-inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on 29 June, making 12 people witnesses.