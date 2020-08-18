Court fixes indictment date against Papia, her husband

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia, who was expelled from the party after arrest
Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia, who was expelled from the party after arrestFocus Bangla

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 23 August for holding hearing on charge framing in an arms case against expelled Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order this morning, reports news agency BSS.

Investigation officer (IO) and RAB sub-inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on 29 June, making 12 people witnesses.

Advertisement

Earlier on 22 February, a team of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.

RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital’s Indira Road area and recovered a foreign pistol, two magazines, 20 rounds of bullet, five bottles of foreign alcohol, and over Tk 5.84 million in cash, among other things.

More News

Sinha murder: Three APBn members on 7-day remand

Sinha murder: Three APBn members on 7-day remand

RAB interrogates OC Pradip, two others

OC Pradeep Kumar Das and two others are being taken from the Cox's Bazar central jail for interrogation in the Sinha killing case

Shahed 'falls sick' after first-day of remand

Shahed Karim

'Killing not premeditated, Sinha did not aim his gun'

Sinha Rashed Khan