Court freezes 52 bank accounts of Regent's Shahed, Masud

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to freeze a total of 52 bank accounts of Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim and managing director Masud Pervej, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order allowing a plea of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), public prosecutor Tapas Kumar Paul told BSS.
CID inspector Moniruzzaman, who is investigating a money laundering case against the duo, had filed the plea to freeze their bank accounts.
Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazilla of Shatkhira on the early hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning.
On the other hand, Pervej was arrested from Gazipur on 14 July.