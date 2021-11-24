Crime

Court grants bail to Barrister Nazmul Huda in case involving ex-CJ SK Sinha

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Barrister Nazmul Huda, former communications minister, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) accusing him of bringing false allegations against then-chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

Huda was granted bail after he surrendered before the court of Dhaka senior special judge KM Imrul Kayes on Wednesday.

Despite opposition from the state counsel the court granted bail to Huda till 13 December on a bond of Tk 20,000.

Also the court accepted the charge sheet and ordered transfer of the case to the special judge court-9. At the same time, the date for charge formation was announced 13 December.

Earlier, the commission had approved the charge sheet on 7 October.

Huda filed a case against SK Sinha at Shahbagh police station on 27 September 2018, alleging that the verdict in a case settled against him during the tenure of the former caretaker government was changed and bribery demanded.

He claimed Sinha demanded a bribe of Tk 32.5 million to dismiss the case. However, investigation for a year and a half the ACC did not find any evidence in Huda's allegation.

On February 20 last year, ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed a counter case against Huda for making false allegations against SK Sinha.

On 9 November a Dhaka special court sentenced Sinha to 11 years in jail for laundering Tk 40 million borrowed from Farmers Bank, now Padma Bank. He now lives abroad.

