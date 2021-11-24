Court grants bail to Barrister Nazmul Huda in case involving ex-CJ SK Sinha

Despite opposition from the state counsel the court granted bail to Huda till 13 December on a bond of Tk 20,000.
Also the court accepted the charge sheet and ordered transfer of the case to the special judge court-9. At the same time, the date for charge formation was announced 13 December.
Earlier, the commission had approved the charge sheet on 7 October.
Huda filed a case against SK Sinha at Shahbagh police station on 27 September 2018, alleging that the verdict in a case settled against him during the tenure of the former caretaker government was changed and bribery demanded.
He claimed Sinha demanded a bribe of Tk 32.5 million to dismiss the case. However, investigation for a year and a half the ACC did not find any evidence in Huda's allegation.
On February 20 last year, ACC director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed a counter case against Huda for making false allegations against SK Sinha.
On 9 November a Dhaka special court sentenced Sinha to 11 years in jail for laundering Tk 40 million borrowed from Farmers Bank, now Padma Bank. He now lives abroad.