Court orders further probe into ex-SP Babul’s case over wife’s murder

A court on Wednesday rejected the final report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in the Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, filed by her husband. The court also ordered further investigation into the case.

Metropolitan magistrate Begum Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after rejecting the final report of PBI in the case.

The court also rejected the naraji petition of former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akter in the case, said lawyer Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.