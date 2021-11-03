Crime and Law

Court orders further probe into ex-SP Babul’s case over wife’s murder

BSS
Chattogram
Mahmuda Khanam Mitu
Mahmuda Khanam MituFile photo

A court on Wednesday rejected the final report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in the Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, filed by her husband. The court also ordered further investigation into the case.

Metropolitan magistrate Begum Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after rejecting the final report of PBI in the case.

The court also rejected the naraji petition of former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akter in the case, said lawyer Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Miscreants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at city's GEC intersection when she was going to drop her seven-year-old son for a bus of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College on 5 June 2016.

Soon after the murder, Babul filed a murder case with Panchliash thana against three unidentified persons.

Advertisement

PBI submitted final report in the murder case, on 11 May in 2021. They also found Babul’s involvement in the case.

Later, Babul’s father-in-law Mosharraf Hossain filed a fresh case against eight people, including Babul on 12 May.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement