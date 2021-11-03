Court orders further probe into ex-SP Babul’s case over wife’s murder

Miscreants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at city's GEC intersection when she was going to drop her seven-year-old son for a bus of Chattogram Cantonment Public School and College on 5 June 2016.
Soon after the murder, Babul filed a murder case with Panchliash thana against three unidentified persons.
PBI submitted final report in the murder case, on 11 May in 2021. They also found Babul’s involvement in the case.
Later, Babul’s father-in-law Mosharraf Hossain filed a fresh case against eight people, including Babul on 12 May.