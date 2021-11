A Dhaka court Tuesday directed law enforcers to confiscate the assets of fugitive accused journalist Kanak Sarwar and Major (retd.) Delwar Hossain in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports BSS.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain passed the order, asking to submit a report in this regard within 13 December, said court sources.