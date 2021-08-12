Court orders to file rape case against police SP

Afroza Ahmed, public prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
She said a woman police inspector filed a plea to the tribunal to register a case accusing superintendent of police (SP) Mokter Hossain of raping her upon promise of marriage.
After reviewing the plaintiff’s statement and other information, the court ordered the officer-in-charge of Uttara East police station station to file the complaint as a case.
According to the case documents, the woman police inspector was deployed in a peacekeeping mission Sudan two years ago. SP Mokter Hossain was deployed there. The SP allegedly raped her on 20 December 2019. Later Mokter Hossain allegedly also raped her several times again in Sudan and Bangladesh promising her marriage.