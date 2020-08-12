Cox’s Bazar OC withdrawn as drug suspect dies in custody

New OC of the sadar police station Md Khairuzzaman said police went to arrest Nabi in the morning after the local union parishad chairman informed them about yaba trades.

Locals were beating up Nabi when police went to the spot and recovered Tk 100,000 cash, a knife and 13 yaba pills from his possession, said the OC.

Injured Nabi was taken into police custody after receiving treatment from Sadar Hospital, he said.

Later, in the early hour Nabi was taken to hospital as his condition worsened where physicians declared him dead, he added.