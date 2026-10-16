Man beaten to death in Satkhira after Facebook Live draws a crowd

A 38-year-old man, Wahiduzzaman Shamim, was beaten to death in Debhata, Satkhira, after a crowd was mobilised through Facebook Live over allegations of blasphemy. He was beaten repeatedly.

After police rescued him and took him to hospital, he was attacked there as well. He was then dragged outside and beaten again. After his death, a photograph of his body was posted on Facebook.

An analysis of Facebook posts and videos found that Fazlul Haque Ameni, a resident of Parulia village in Debhata upazila, went live twice from his Facebook profile, Fh Ameni, to gather people.

He first went live at 3:31 pm on Tuesday. During the 19-minute-and-19-second broadcast, he played an audio recording.

Fazlul Haque claimed that the recording captured a conversation involving Shamim. Alleging that Shamim had insulted religion, he demanded appropriate punishment and also disclosed Shamim’s home address during the broadcast.