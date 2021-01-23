Criminal cases against 116 police members in Dhaka in 9 years

Allegations of drug dealing

Cases were filed against 28 police members with police stations under the Narcotic Control Act in the last nine years. Four of them are sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors and 21 constables. On 14 January this year, constable Shuyez Khan was arrested in possession of 15 bottles of phensidyl from Motijheel. Later, his associate constable Asaduzzaman was arrested. Both are now behind bars.

Documents show, narcotic cases were lodged against 11 members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2019. On them, nine are constable and others are a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector. Two constables were sued in 2018 under the Narcotic Control Act while one sub-inspector in 2017, two assistant sub-inspectors in 2016 and two constable faced narcotic lawsuit in 2014. Police had recovered heroin and Yaba pills from their possession.

Chief public prosecutor of Dhaka’s Metropolitan Session Judge Court Abdullah Abu told Prothom Alo, it is unfortunate that those responsible to curb crime themselves get involved in crimes like narcotics, rape, robbery and abduction. The prosecution will always make effort to ensure punishment for those involved in such crimes.

Allegation of women oppression and rape

In addition to narcotics, criminal cases have been lodged against 28 members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on allegations of family dispute, woman torture and rape. Of them, four are sub-inspector and 24 are constable. Records of case documents said, case were filed with the court against 15 police members on charge of dowry. Additionally, 10 were sued over rape, gang-rape and murder after raping.

A 12-year-old girl was gang-raped in the capital’s Kamrangichar on 18 October last year. Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Karim Chowdhury is now behind bars over the rape incident. Report of Kamrangichar police station said, Abdul Karim faces specific allegation in connection with the incident of gang-rapes.

Public prosecutor of Dhaka’s Women and Children Oppression Prevention Tribunal Mahmuda Akter told Prothom Alo, several lawsuits against police members over the allegation of rape and touring women for dowry are under trial at the special tribunal. Police getting involved in such crimes is very saddening.