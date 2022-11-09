HC defers hearing on defamation case against ex-Gazipur mayor

Lawyer AKM Rahman stood for the former mayor.
Alam is currently out on bail in the case filed against him for making derogatory and misleading comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War.
Although elected as an Awami League candidate, Jahangir Alam's time in office was cut short after a leaked video of him in conversation with some senior leaders of the party's Gazipur district unit emerged in September 2021.
His statements in that video got him suspended from the party at first, and eventually the government sacked him as mayor as well.
Then a Faridpur court on 31 August this year issued an arrest warrant against the former mayor after Ataur Rahman, organising secretary of ‘Manobik Bangladesh Society’, filed a defamation case.
Besides Faridpur, several cases have been filed against the former mayor on the same allegation in Rajbari, Gazipur, Naogaon, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Panchagarh.