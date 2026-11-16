‘Bangladesh will return to its previous state in December’ — arrested SP sent messages to AL leaders

Jahangir Alam, a Superintendent of Police (SP) arrested in Chattogram on sedition charges, maintained regular contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country. He also sent various messages to party leaders via WhatsApp and Telegram.

These allegations have been brought in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him, which also reproduces details of several messages he dispatched.

He was arrested on Saturday night from the Police Officers’ Mess in Chattogram city. Jahangir Alam had been serving as the SP for the Chattogram Range Reserve Force (RRF). Hailing from the Tarpasha area of Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi, he joined the civil service through the 28th BCS batch.

Prior to his arrest on Saturday night, a case was lodged against Jahangir at Panchlaish police station in Chattogram. The plaintiff in the case is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Abul Kashem Chowdhury of the Chattogram Range Reserve Force.