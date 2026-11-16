FIR
‘Bangladesh will return to its previous state in December’ — arrested SP sent messages to AL leaders
Jahangir Alam, a Superintendent of Police (SP) arrested in Chattogram on sedition charges, maintained regular contact with leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country. He also sent various messages to party leaders via WhatsApp and Telegram.
These allegations have been brought in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him, which also reproduces details of several messages he dispatched.
He was arrested on Saturday night from the Police Officers’ Mess in Chattogram city. Jahangir Alam had been serving as the SP for the Chattogram Range Reserve Force (RRF). Hailing from the Tarpasha area of Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi, he joined the civil service through the 28th BCS batch.
Prior to his arrest on Saturday night, a case was lodged against Jahangir at Panchlaish police station in Chattogram. The plaintiff in the case is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Abul Kashem Chowdhury of the Chattogram Range Reserve Force.
Messages sent
According to the case FIR, on the night of 8 November, SP Jahangir Alam sent messages from WhatsApp on his personal mobile phone to multiple absconding leaders of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country. One message, written in English at 9:23 pm, read, “Sir, best wishes for you. Insha’Allah, Bangladesh will return to its previous state in December. Take care, sir.”
At 9:57 pm on the same day, Jahangir Alam sent another message stating, “Assalamu Alaikum, sir. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu. Sir, best wishes. I will continue to chant the slogan of Joy Bangla until the last drop of my blood. Sir, December is a do-or-die gamble. People will take to the streets like swarms of bees.”
The message further continued, “In 1996, inspired by Bangabandhu’s ideals and at my father’s instruction, I took to the streets even as a child in support of the caretaker government, sir. Bangladesh must be rescued, sir.”
The complaint states that information and digital evidence have been uncovered implicating police officer Jahangir Alam in activities detrimental to state security, law and order, and the constitutional system of governance.
The FIR alleges that Jahangir Alam has been maintaining regular communication via Telegram groups and WhatsApp with Awami League leaders residing abroad or their patrons, engaging in a subversive conspiracy with their assistance to overthrow the current government and state system and restore the former regime.
The plaintiff alleged that despite being a government official, Jahangir Alam is engaging in anti-government propaganda and conspiring to destabilise the state.
Sedition case filed following seizure of mobile phones
According to case documents, approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs was initially sought through the Chattogram District Magistrate to file a sedition case against Jahangir Alam.
Upon receiving clearance, the case was registered at Panchlaish Model police station on Saturday night. Earlier on Tuesday, police seized two mobile phones belonging to SP Jahangir Alam and placed him under surveillance.
His wife, Masuma Akter, claimed that Mohammad Jahangir Alam has been framed in a conspiracy. She asserted, “Various messages were sent by hacking my husband’s mobile phone. My husband is innocent. He was never involved in any politics. My husband has been implicated in a false case; he had no involvement in any political activities.”
Masuma Akter made these claims to journalists on Sunday afternoon outside the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court following her husband’s remand hearing.
When asked for comment, Chattogram Range DIG Md Abdul Kuddus Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “We obtained two significant messages sent from his mobile phone, which are also mentioned in the FIR. One states that the previous government will be rehabilitated by December, and the other states that everyone will take to the streets in December risking their lives.”
Abdul Kuddus Chowdhury further stated that following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against SP Jahangir, a report was sent to Police Headquarters and a regular case has been filed against him. Departmental procedures will now follow in accordance with existing laws, and his suspension alongside departmental proceedings are currently underway.
In response to a question regarding whether any other police officials are involved in the incident, the DIG said, “This will emerge through a detailed investigation. The matter is being examined through both the regular criminal investigation and the departmental inquiry. Legal action was initiated based on the evidence verified during a two-to-three-day preliminary probe.”
Explaining how the messages were uncovered, the DIG noted that after receiving intelligence from a reliable source, SP Jahangir Alam’s mobile phones were seized. An inquiry committee was subsequently formed, and a forensic examination of his devices was conducted. The inquiry report and case filing process were initiated only after the forensic test confirmed the authenticity of the relevant data.
4-day remand granted
Following his arrest in the sedition case, Jahangir Alam was produced before the court at around 3:00 pm on Sunday under tight police security. At that time, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Rasel Mahmud of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit, applied for a seven-day remand for Jahangir.
Following the hearing, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mostafa granted a four-day remand for Jahangir Alam.
Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan, Public Prosecutor at the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, confirmed the court’s order to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Government has been requesting India to extradite Sheikh Hasina—who has been sentenced to death in a crimes against humanity case over the killings during the July Mass Uprising—under the bilateral extradition treaty, though no response has yet been received from New Delhi.
Amidst this, Sheikh Hasina has announced her intention to return to the country in December at any cost. News agency Reuters recently reported that Sheikh Hasina wrote a letter to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi requesting her passport and National Identity Card.