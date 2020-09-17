Date fixed for indictment hearing in Barapukuria case against Khaleda

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed 17 November for hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria coal mine corruption case against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and 10 others, reports news agency UNB.

Dhaka special judges’ court judge AHM Ruhul Imran passed the order after granting time petition filed by the BNP chief’s lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar.

The time petition was filed on ground of Khaleda’s ailment, Talukdar said.