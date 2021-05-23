DB seeks court's approval for forensic test on Rozina's phones

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sought the court’s approval to conduct forensic test on two confiscated mobile phones of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam who has been made accused in a case filed under the Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

Lawyer Prashant Kumar Karmakar confirmed this to the Prothom Alo, adding that police has filed a petition to the court in this regard. However, the court is yet to grant the plea.

On Sunday, journalist Rozina Islam released on an interim bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport.