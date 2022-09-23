Robber gang masquerading as law enforcers on the loose for 16yrs

Detective Branch (DB) of police said Golam Mostafa would take leave to carry out robbery and mugging while he was a police constable. He lost his job for his involvement in robbery in 2005 after being caught red-handed. He then formed a 20-member gang of robbers. They would carry out robbery once or twice a week. They would target gold traders of Tantibazar, hundi and money exchange businessmen. They would usually carry out robbery in Dhaka, Keraniganj, Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

According to DB officials, Mohiuddin owns a jewellery shop in New Market. Two members of the gang riding a motorcycle followed him from the Tantibazar area that day. Another five members took positions in the DU area earlier.

Ramna division police’s additional deputy commissioner Mishu Biswas told Prothom Alo that Golam Mostafa’s gang commits robbery in two teams. One team set a target by collecting information and the others directly do the robbery.

The law enforcers are trying to nab other members of the group, added Mishu.