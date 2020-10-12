Death of man in 'police custody' triggers protests

Victim's family alleged that Rayhan was beaten to death in police custody while police denied the allegation and said angry mob beaten him to death suspecting him a robber.

Victim's mother said Rayhan had called her from an unknown number at 4: 23am and said that police has took him to Bandarbazar police out-post and demanding Tk 10,000 for his release.

Rayhan's uncle rushed to free him with Tk 5,000 when police men rejected the money and asked him to come in the morning after arranging Tk 10,000.