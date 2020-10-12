Death of man in 'police custody' triggers protests

Locals blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway for half an hour at Akhalia area after a young man died allegedly in police custody in Sylhet city on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased is Rayhan Ahmed, 34, resident of Akharia in Sylhet city.
Victim's family alleged that Rayhan was beaten to death in police custody while police denied the allegation and said angry mob beaten him to death suspecting him a robber.
Victim's mother said Rayhan had called her from an unknown number at 4: 23am and said that police has took him to Bandarbazar police out-post and demanding Tk 10,000 for his release.
Rayhan's uncle rushed to free him with Tk 5,000 when police men rejected the money and asked him to come in the morning after arranging Tk 10,000.
Rayhan's uncle went to Bandarbazar police out-post at 9am when police said Rayhan fell sick and was taken to hospital at 7am.
After rushing to hospital he came to know that Rayhan was already dead and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Rayhan's uncle said, "Rayhan was killed in police torture, his body bore numerous wound marks."
Meanwhile, police earlier said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area while committing 'robbery' and was lynched. Soumen Moitra, inspector of Sylhet Kotwali police station said no written complaint has been filed over the matter. Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Jotirmoy Sarkar said they are investigating the matter. "Action will be taken if involvement of any police is found over the matter", he said.