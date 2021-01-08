Death of O-level student: Lone accused sent to jail after confession

Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused in the alleged rape and killing of an O-level student in city, has been sent to jail after he gave confessional statement to a Dhaka court.
The accused delivered the confessional statement at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday.
Sub inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) crime and information department Shahidul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, Kalabagan police station produced Tanvir in court in afternoon.
Swapan Kumar Roy, sub inspector of DMP, told Prothom Alo that the Kalabagan police approached the court to record Tanvir’s confessional statement under section 164. The court recorded his confessional statement and sent him to jail.
The victim's father on Thursday night filed the case against Tanvir accusing him of killing her daughter after rape.
According to the police and case statement, the girl was brought to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital after she fell sick at her friend Tanvir’s flat in Kalabagan on Thursday afternoon. On duty physicians declared her dead and the girl’s body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.
New Market zone police said, authorities at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital informed Kalabagan police that a youth had brought a dead girl to the hospital. The girl was bleeding profusely. Assistant commissioner of New Market zone police Abul Hasan requested the hospital authorities to detain the youth and later Kalabagan police arrested him. Police also detained three other friends of the youth who went to the hospital.
The family members of the victim alleged that the girl was tricked to go to the flat of her friend and was murdered after rape.