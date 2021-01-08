Death of O-level student: Lone accused sent to jail after confession

Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused in the alleged rape and killing of an O-level student in city, has been sent to jail after he gave confessional statement to a Dhaka court.

The accused delivered the confessional statement at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday.

Sub inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) crime and information department Shahidul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.