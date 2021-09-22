Death sentence upheld against 3 for rape and murder

The two convicted in the case are Nur Alam Hawladar alias Pachu alias Sumon alias Nurul Alam, son of Khorshed Hawladar of Gachyani in Dashmina and Md. Miraj Khalifa son of Md. Abu Taher Khalifa. However, another accused in the case, Zafar Ghazi, has already died.
On 20 September, 2005, the three accused abducted Tania, a child from Dashmina in Patuakhali district. Later they raped and killed her.
During the investigation of the case, they gave confessional statements. Following the trial, a judge of the Barisal Speedy Trial Tribunal on 27 April, 2008 sentenced the three accused to death.
As per the rules, the documents were sent to the High Court for approval of the death sentence. Besides, the accused appealed. Following the hearing of the death reference and the appeal, on 29 February, 2012, the High Court approved the death sentence. The convicts later appealed to the Appellate Division but after the hearing on Tuesday, the appeal was dismissed.