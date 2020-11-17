Deceiving women was his ‘profession’

Mohammad Yasin alias Ratul would first befriend his women victims. One day he even took a woman along with friends for a river cruise. Then after returning to Sadarghat, he snatched her phone mobile phone and fled. Then he began threatening to spread her very personal videos over social media.
Following these complaints, members of CID’s cyber police centre arrested Yasin from Banglamotor in the capital city on Monday. He had two mobile phones with him and 10 SIMs which he used to threaten and blackmail his victims.
Yasin would operate four Facebook IDs and nine gmail accounts from him mobile phones. He would target women, sometimes even using an app to speak in a women’s voice. Yasin admitted to his offences during preliminary interrogations.
CID’s special police superintendent Masud told Prothom Alo that a women victim complained to the cyber police centre a few days ago and the police went into action. They confirmed that the allegations were true and the plaintiff filed a case against Yasin under the digital security act and the pornography control act, with the Shahjahanpur police station.
Yasin gave his deposition in court on Tuesday under Section 164. If he is proven guilty, he can face up to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 200,000.
Mohammad Yasin alias Ratul is from Ektarpur, Brahmanbaria. After studying there up till Class 9, he came to Mirpur, Dhaka. He would work in a local leader’s house there, serving tea. Later he got a job is a shop on Ring Road, Mohammadpur. Suddenly he left his job and turned to crime. Cheating women became his sole means of earning.
He became friends with the victim six months ago and they would meet at various places around Dhaka. One day Yasin offered to take her to Chandpur and they went there by river with two other friends. It was while they were on the river in the launch that Yasin managed to secretly make a video recording of her in the nude.
CID found details of at least 10 victims on Yasin’s mobile phone after arresting him. He had nude videos of all of them on his phone. He also had all sorts of apps and technology to dupe his victims
Once they returned to Dhaka and got off the launch at Sadarghat, Yasin told her that he didn’t have money on his phone and asked if he could used hers. He then fled away with her phone. She waited for him for a long time.
Later Yasin used her mobile to withdrew Tk 100,000 from her BKash account. The next day he called her and said if she didn’t pay him Tk 25,000, he would release her nude video. Yasin began using her Facebook too. He even began threatening the women’s parents for money.
CID discovered another victim, a student of National University. A month or so ago she received a friend request from a YouTuber ID in the name of Tanzuma Afroze. She unsuspectingly responded and they began chatting on Facebook. Yasin would use a special app to speak in a woman’s voice.
The university student had no idea that Tanzuma Afroze was actually Yasin’s fake ID. Tanzuma Afroze introduced her to Yasin.
They would talk over Whatsapp and at one stage Yasin developed a relationship with her. He managed to get a nude video of her. He even met her and then ran off with her mobile phone which he formatted and sold. He used his own phone to take over the young woman’s Facebook and gmail accounts and began to use these.
