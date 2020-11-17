Deceiving women was his ‘profession’

CID’s special police superintendent Masud told Prothom Alo that a women victim complained to the cyber police centre a few days ago and the police went into action. They confirmed that the allegations were true and the plaintiff filed a case against Yasin under the digital security act and the pornography control act, with the Shahjahanpur police station.

Yasin gave his deposition in court on Tuesday under Section 164. If he is proven guilty, he can face up to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 200,000.

Mohammad Yasin alias Ratul is from Ektarpur, Brahmanbaria. After studying there up till Class 9, he came to Mirpur, Dhaka. He would work in a local leader’s house there, serving tea. Later he got a job is a shop on Ring Road, Mohammadpur. Suddenly he left his job and turned to crime. Cheating women became his sole means of earning.

He became friends with the victim six months ago and they would meet at various places around Dhaka. One day Yasin offered to take her to Chandpur and they went there by river with two other friends. It was while they were on the river in the launch that Yasin managed to secretly make a video recording of her in the nude.