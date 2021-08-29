Decomposed body recovered from water drum in Savar

Nasreen Kazi, the wife of the building owner, said that a foul smell was coming inside the flat for the last three days and the door of the house was locked from outside.
“Today we broke into the house and found the rotten body from a water drum inside the toilet and immediately informed the police,” she said.
Ashulia police sub-inspector (SI) Kazi Naser confirmed the death.
“The body has decomposed and almost turned into a skeleton. The condition is so bad that it might be impossible to identify the victim without a forensic test.”
The body has been sent to the morgue of Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Morgue, he added.