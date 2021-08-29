Crime and Law

Decomposed body recovered from water drum in Savar

Prothom Alo English Desk
The body of an unidentified man was found in a water drum inside a toilet in a multi-storey flat in Ashulia of Savar on Saturday, reports UNB.

Police recovered the decomposed body from the third floor flat of a five-storey building owned by Idris Kazi on Saturday evening.

Nasreen Kazi, the wife of the building owner, said that a foul smell was coming inside the flat for the last three days and the door of the house was locked from outside.

“Today we broke into the house and found the rotten body from a water drum inside the toilet and immediately informed the police,” she said.

Ashulia police sub-inspector (SI) Kazi Naser confirmed the death.

“The body has decomposed and almost turned into a skeleton. The condition is so bad that it might be impossible to identify the victim without a forensic test.”

The body has been sent to the morgue of Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Morgue, he added.

