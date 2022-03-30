Dentist murder: 4 arrested in Dhaka

The police on Wednesday made four arrests in the city's Mirpur area for the murder of dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul.

The arrestees are Raihan Sohel alias Apan, 27, Rasel Hossain Hawlader, 25, Ariyan Khan Ridoy, 23, and Solaiman, 23.

Dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul was stabbed to death by a professional mugging gang, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner (detectives) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at a press briefing.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they are professional muggers.