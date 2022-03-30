Dentist murder: 4 arrested in Dhaka

Five people including the four arrestees gathered on Begum Rokeya Sarani Road to rob the dentist coming on an auto-rickshaw, according to the detectives.
On Sunday, when the auto-rickshaw carrying Bulbul reached Kazipara Begum Rokeya Sarani Road in front of Navana Showroom, the five muggers intercepted the vehicle and attempted to snatch his valuables, said the official.
At one point, the muggers stabbed the physician as he resisted the mugging.
Later, he was rushed to Al-Helal Hospital first and then to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Police also recovered cash Tk 12,000 and a mobile phone set from his possession.
Ahmed Mahi Bulbul used to work in a clinic at Moghbazar. He was known as ‘Goriber Doctor’ (The doctor of the poor) in his locality.
An operation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang, said AKM Hafiz Akhter.