Crime

Dentist murder: 4 arrested in Dhaka

UNB
Dhaka
Arrest
ArrestProthom Alo illustration

The police on Wednesday made four arrests in the city's Mirpur area for the murder of dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul.

The arrestees are Raihan Sohel alias Apan, 27, Rasel Hossain Hawlader, 25, Ariyan Khan Ridoy, 23, and Solaiman, 23.

Dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul was stabbed to death by a professional mugging gang, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner (detectives) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at a press briefing.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they are professional muggers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Five people including the four arrestees gathered on Begum Rokeya Sarani Road to rob the dentist coming on an auto-rickshaw, according to the detectives.

On Sunday, when the auto-rickshaw carrying Bulbul reached Kazipara Begum Rokeya Sarani Road in front of Navana Showroom, the five muggers intercepted the vehicle and attempted to snatch his valuables, said the official.

At one point, the muggers stabbed the physician as he resisted the mugging.
Later, he was rushed to Al-Helal Hospital first and then to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Advertisement

Police also recovered cash Tk 12,000 and a mobile phone set from his possession.

Ahmed Mahi Bulbul used to work in a clinic at Moghbazar. He was known as ‘Goriber Doctor’ (The doctor of the poor) in his locality.

An operation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang, said AKM Hafiz Akhter.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement