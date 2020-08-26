DGHS’ Abzal Hossain sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Md Abzal Hossain, suspended accounts officer of the Directorate General of Health Services (medical education), to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The court of senior special judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order when Abzal surrendered to the court with a bail plea.
The court sent him to the jail rejecting his bail plea, Abzal’s lawyer Shahinur Islam told Prothom Alo.
According to the ACC, the government employee owns at least 24 residential plots and flats in the country. The market value of these assets is over Tk 10 billion.
His wife Rubina Khanam is a former stenographer at the DGHS' education and public health wing.
Court sources said the ACC on 22 January 2019 froze the bank accounts of Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam and transfer of any property and money as per the court order.
Rubina Khanam did business with the DGHS as an owner of Rahman Trade International.
Abzal was suspended following the allegation of corruption against him.
His salary is not more than Tk 30,000, but he rides a Harrier and owns five houses in Dhaka's Uttara in his and his wife’s names. He has also been able to buy a house in Sydney, Australia.
On 27 June last year, the ACC filed a lawsuit against him. Since then he went into hiding.