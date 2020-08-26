DGHS’ Abzal Hossain sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Md Abzal Hossain, suspended accounts officer of the Directorate General of Health Services (medical education), to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The court of senior special judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order when Abzal surrendered to the court with a bail plea.

The court sent him to the jail rejecting his bail plea, Abzal’s lawyer Shahinur Islam told Prothom Alo.

According to the ACC, the government employee owns at least 24 residential plots and flats in the country. The market value of these assets is over Tk 10 billion.