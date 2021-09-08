Dhaka cyber court accepts charges against Kajol

A tribunal on Wednesday accepted charges against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed with Kamrangirchar police station. The case was filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka cyber tribunal accepted the charges and fixed 20 October for framing charges against Kajol.

Kajol went missing on 10 March 2020, a day after Magura-1 constituency lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.

They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.