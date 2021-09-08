Dhaka cyber court accepts charges against Kajol

Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on 10 March and 11 March.
After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh personnel near the Benapole border on 3 May and produced in a Jashore court on the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
On 19 October 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.
On 24 November, 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.
On 17 December that year, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.
He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December 2020.