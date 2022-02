Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 94 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-drug drives in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6:00am Friday.

According to a statement issued by DMP on Friday, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 94 drug traffickers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6:00am of 3 February to 6:00am Friday.