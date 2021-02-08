Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against journalist Kajol

Charges were pressed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act with Hazaribagh police station.
The chargesheet was submitted at the chief metropolitan magistrate court on 4 February, said Kajol’s lawyer Jahidur Rahman.
Investigation officer Md Rasel Mollah, a sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), pressed the charges.
Earlier on 10 March, 2020, Jubo Mohila League’s central committee member Usmi Ara Beli filed the case. Kajol was freed from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganjn on 25 December.
On 17 December, the High Court granted bail to Kajol in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act, clearing the way for his release. The journalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the same act on 24 November, last year.
Shafiqul Islam Kajol had gone missing on 10 March, 2020, a day after MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor of Magura-1 constituency filed a case against him and 30 others, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
They were sued under the Digital Security Act over publishing and sharing of an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were also filed against Kajol with Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on 10 and 11 March respectively.
On 3 May, Kajol had been shown as detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border after 53-days of his disappearance and was produced before a Jashore court. The journalist remained in jail since then.