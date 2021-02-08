Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against journalist Kajol

Charges were pressed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act with Hazaribagh police station.

The chargesheet was submitted at the chief metropolitan magistrate court on 4 February, said Kajol’s lawyer Jahidur Rahman.

Investigation officer Md Rasel Mollah, a sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), pressed the charges.

Earlier on 10 March, 2020, Jubo Mohila League’s central committee member Usmi Ara Beli filed the case. Kajol was freed from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganjn on 25 December.

On 17 December, the High Court granted bail to Kajol in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act, clearing the way for his release. The journalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the same act on 24 November, last year.