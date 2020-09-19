Digital Security Act: Over 1000 cases filed in two years

Within two years of passage of the Digital Security Act (DSA), the number of cases filed under the law, which has been termed by media and rights groups as oppressive, has crossed 1,000. Among those suits, 734 were filed with the cyber tribunal in Dhaka while police stations across the country have referred another 330 cases to the tribunal.

Most of those cases were filed under sections 25 and 29 of the act on allegations of smearing the image of the state or any individual. Lawsuits were filed on the same allegations under controversial Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act (ICT Act) before the DSA had been composed.

A total of 1,135 people were arrested in 732 cases filed under the DSA across the country in the last year, the police headquarters data reveals. In the first two months of 2020, another 339 people were arrested in 165 cases filed under the act that was passed at parliament on 19 September 2018. Since then, at least 50 lawsuits have been filed against the media persons and 37 journalists arrested so far.