Dinajpur UNO 'critically injured' after being hacked at her residence

Critically injured UNO Wahida Khanam and her father were rushed to Rangpur Medical College on Thursday morning. From there, the UNO was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital.

From there she was airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment. She will initially be admitted to the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital in Dhaka.

Tofail Hossain Bhuiyan, head of the neurosurgery department at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said the UNO suffered more injuries to the left side of her head. She is bleeding a lot. She was hit in the head with a metal object. The right side of her body is numb. Her condition is critical.

Dinajpur-6 MP Shibli Sadeeq, deputy commissioner Mahmudul Alam and superintendent of police Anwar Hossain have already visited the spot.

'This is not an incident of robbery. No belongings of the house were taken away. I think she was targeted to be killed,' said MP Shibli Sadeeq.

He also said there are no big factories in this upazila. Most are farmers. She is not supposed to have enemies locally. UNO is hailing from Natore district and her in-law's house is in Naogaon district.