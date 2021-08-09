Dismembered body of principal found in Savar

The detainees are Rabiul Islam and Motaleb—two founding members of the school and Rahim Badsha, nephew of Rabiul.
Mintu Barman, son of Sharat Barman of Hatibandha upazila on Lalmonirhat district, along with Motaleb, Shamsuzzaman and Rabiul Islam had established the school after renting a building at Jamgara Beron area in Savar two years back.
Since then Mintu has been holding the post of principal and used to live at the adjacent building of the school on rent.
On 13 July, Mintu went missing and did not return home.
Dipak Chandra Barman, younger brother of Mintu lodged a general diary at Ashulia police station on 22 July, said commanding officer of RAB-4, Lieutenant Rakib Mahmud Khan.
During investigation, the elite force detained Rabiul, Motaleb and Badsha and following the confessional statement by them, RAB recovered the body of Mintu.
Mintu was killed at the school following an enmity over the ownership of the school and his body has been cut into six pieces.
The arrestees covered the five parts of the body in the school field while the head on the water body in the Ashkona area, said RAB.