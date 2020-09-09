DMP arrests 44 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Prothom Alo English Desk
DMP logoFile photo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-narcotics drives in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with the members of local police stations carried out the drives starting at 6:00am on Tuesday.

During the drives, the law enforcers recovered 1,793 pieces of yaba tables, 81 grams heroin, 610.25 grams hemp and 205 bottles of Phensedyl from their possession, a police official said.

A total of 34 cases were filed with different police stations under the narcotics Control Act over the arrest and drug recovery.

