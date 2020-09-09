DMP arrests 44 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-narcotics drives in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday, reports BSS.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with the members of local police stations carried out the drives starting at 6:00am on Tuesday.

During the drives, the law enforcers recovered 1,793 pieces of yaba tables, 81 grams heroin, 610.25 grams hemp and 205 bottles of Phensedyl from their possession, a police official said.

A total of 34 cases were filed with different police stations under the narcotics Control Act over the arrest and drug recovery.