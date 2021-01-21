Domestic help arrested for ‘theft, assaulting’ old woman in Dhaka

Police have arrested a domestic help and her husband for alleged theft and assault on an old woman at Malibagh in Dhaka.

The law enforcement agency also recovered looted gold ornaments and money from their possessions.

The arrestees are Rekha Akhtar and her Husband Ershad.

Shahjahanpur police station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a raid at Chikon Matiya Maddhyapara of Kashipur under Ranisankail police station in Thakurgaon at around 5am and arrested Rekha.