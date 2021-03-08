Don’t disclose identities of sexual harassment, rape victims: HC

The identities of the victims of rape and sexual harassment cannot be revealed in the media, no matter whether they are alive or deceased, the high court (HC) said Monday, reports UNB.

Justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Maniruzzaman’s bench also issued a rule seeking explanation from the authorities concerned why their inaction to stop revelation of photos and identities of the victims in the media should not be declared illegal as per section 14 of Women and Children Repression Act.

The respondents, including the information secretary, have been asked to come up with a response within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the information secretary, home secretary, BTRC chairman and the Press Council have been instructed to inform the court within 30 days in the form of an affidavit about steps taken to prevent the revelation identities of victims of rape and sexual assault.