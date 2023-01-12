Mentally challenged youth killed by robbers in Cox’s Bazar

A mentally handicapped youth was killed during a robbery in his own house in the Charpara area of Ramu upazila in Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

According to the victim’s family members, the robbers tortured and eventually murdered him after he caught them in the act.

Md Faruk, son-in-law of Kashem's uncle Mohammad Ali, was injured in the incident as he tried to stop the robbers from taking away all the cows.