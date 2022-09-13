Mitu murder: Charge sheet against SP Babul, six others submitted to court

Investigating officer PBI inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk submitted the charge sheet to the court.
He confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo adding that "With making 97 as witnesses, seven, including former SP Babul Akhter, have been accused in the charge sheet."
According to a probe report of PBI, former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akter planned and financed the murder of her wife, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, for his extramarital affair.
The report said he paid Tk 300,000 to a hitman through a source.
Mahmuda Khanam Mitu was killed on 5 June 2016 in Chittagong. Miscreants hacked and shot her to death while she was taking her son for school bus in the morning near the GEC intersection in Chattogram city. At that time her husband Babul Akter was in Dhaka.
After the murder, he filed a case against the unidentified persons at the Panchlaish police station in Chattogram. Now, Babul has been made the prime accused in the case.
According to the probe body, the charge sheet has recommended for the acquittal of four people from the lawsuit: Saiful Islam Sikder alias Sakku, Nurunnabi, Md Rashed and Abu Naser. Among them, Nurunnabi and Rashed were killed in a 'gunfight' with police, a few days after Mitu was killed.