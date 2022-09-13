Mitu murder: Charge sheet against SP Babul, six others submitted to court

Investigating officer PBI inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk submitted the charge sheet to the court.

He confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo adding that "With making 97 as witnesses, seven, including former SP Babul Akhter, have been accused in the charge sheet."

According to a probe report of PBI, former police superintendent (SP) Babul Akter planned and financed the murder of her wife, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, for his extramarital affair.

The report said he paid Tk 300,000 to a hitman through a source.