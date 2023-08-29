Chinese citizen detained for ‘raping’ college student

The police have arrested a Chinese citizen and his associate on allegations of raping a college student promising her taking to China and marriage.
They were arrested on Sunday night, police said.
The arrestees were identified as Chinese citizen Ji Sheng, 58 and his associate Hira Chakma, 25.
According to the police, the victim has alleged that the accused held her hostage making a promise to take to China and raped her. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Ji Sheng and his associate from sector-16 area in the capital’s Uttara. The court sent them to jail on Monday.
Police said that the victim has undergone medical checkup at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. She is with her family now.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Uttara West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Masud Alam said they had found evidence of the incident during primary investigation. The arrestees have been sent to the prison following a court order.
The police say the victim is a first-year student at a government college in the city. She also works as a part-timer in a private agency. She got acquainted with Ji Sheng’s associate Hira Chakma through Facebook.
Hira Chakma promised to take her to China and lured her to Ji Sheng's house in sector-14 of Uttara. Ji Sheng raped her there on that very day. Later, he promised to marry the victim as she wanted to leave the house and raped her again the next day.
A police official said at one point the accused took her to a restaurant where the girl asked another woman for help. That woman informed the police immediately. Later, police rescued the victim from the restaurant and arrested the Chinese citizen and his associate.