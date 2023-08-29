Chinese citizen detained for ‘raping’ college student

The police have arrested a Chinese citizen and his associate on allegations of raping a college student promising her taking to China and marriage.

They were arrested on Sunday night, police said.

The arrestees were identified as Chinese citizen Ji Sheng, 58 and his associate Hira Chakma, 25.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that the accused held her hostage making a promise to take to China and raped her. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Ji Sheng and his associate from sector-16 area in the capital’s Uttara. The court sent them to jail on Monday.

Police said that the victim has undergone medical checkup at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. She is with her family now.